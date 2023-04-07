×
Amazon Studios to Provide $50K Finishing Fund for Latino Independent Filmmakers (Exclusive)

LALIFF Works in Progress is an extension of the streamer’s partnership with the Latino Film Institute, with fund recipients to be announced at the L.A. Latino International Film Festival’s closing night June 4.

Edward James Olmos wears a buttoned black blazer over a black printed T-shirt and a cool straw fedora with a black band. Latasha Gillespie wears a long braid over one shoulder and a bright yellow blazer under a black silk shirt. The two are smiling side by side in front of a leafy green step-and-repeat.
Edward James Olmos (left) and Latasha Gillespie celebrated their organizations' partnership at a Latino Culture & Heritage event on Oct. 3, 2022 at Neuehouse. JC Olivera

As an extension of its partnership with the Latino Film Institute (LFI), announced in October 2022, Amazon Studios is providing a finishing fund for three indie filmmakers to complete their narrative or documentary features.

Directors and independent production companies can submit their picture-locked cuts to the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Works in Progress, which will evaluate based on unique directorial voice, cultural significance and commercial viability. Winners will be announced June 4 during closing night of LFI’s LALIFF. The exact split of the $50,000 inaugural fund will be based on each of the three winning projects’ postproduction needs, as determined by a jury of post professionals.

“By supporting this program, Amazon is supporting our work as we continue to elevate Latino voices in a landscape where it’s difficult for filmmakers from our community to secure postproduction funds,” LFI founder and LALIFF co-founder Edward James Olmos said in a statement.

Amazon and LFI’s collaboration already includes the streamer’s exclusive sponsorship of LFI’s Youth Cinema Project Alumni Program, which includes the YCP Fellowship, giving 19 high schoolers the resources to make a short film for their film school and scholarship applications. The completed YCP Fellowship short will also screen at LALIFF in June.

“At Amazon Studios, we strive to remove barriers to success in the creative process,” Amazon Studios and Prime Video global head of DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) Latasha Gillespie said in a statement. “It is part of the equity work we are committed to doing. LALIFF Works in Progress is a compelling example of our inclusion policy and playbook in action.”

