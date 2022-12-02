Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Lance Reddick has signed on to star in Ballerina, the new film set in the John Wick universe.
Reddick will reprise his role as Charon, a concierge at the Continental, the fan-favorite hotel for assassins with its own set of rules and severe consequences for breaking them. Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.
Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a young woman (de Armas) with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen. Angelica Huston and Ian McShane are also joining Reddick as John Wick veterans back on the call sheet for Ballerina.
The producer credits are shared by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.
“Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise,” Lee said in a statement. Reddick recently appeared in the seventh and final season of Bosch and in Netflix’s Resident Evil series.
He also voiced a role for Netflix’s animated Farzar. Reddick’s upcoming roles include the Shirley Chisholm biopic Shirley, starring opposite Regina King and for writer-director John Ridley, and White Men Can’t Jump.
He is represented by CAA and Grandview.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
New York Film Critics Circle Awards
New York Film Critics Circle Revealing 2022 Winners (Updating Live)
-
Sharon Stone
Red Sea Film Fest: Sharon Stone Says She Accepted Invite to Saudi Arabia Because She’s an “Envelope Breaker”
-
Red Sea Film Festival
Red Sea Film Fest: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic Features
-
Will Smith
Red Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’
-
Joey McFarland
‘Emancipation’ Producer Criticized After Walking Red Carpet With Photograph That Inspired Film