Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Lance Reddick has signed on to star in Ballerina, the new film set in the John Wick universe.

Reddick will reprise his role as Charon, a concierge at the Continental, the fan-favorite hotel for assassins with its own set of rules and severe consequences for breaking them. Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.

Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a young woman (de Armas) with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen. Angelica Huston and Ian McShane are also joining Reddick as John Wick veterans back on the call sheet for Ballerina.

The producer credits are shared by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

“Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise,” Lee said in a statement. Reddick recently appeared in the seventh and final season of Bosch and in Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

He also voiced a role for Netflix’s animated Farzar. Reddick’s upcoming roles include the Shirley Chisholm biopic Shirley, starring opposite Regina King and for writer-director John Ridley, and White Men Can’t Jump.

He is represented by CAA and Grandview.