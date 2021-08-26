Lashana Lynch Celebrates “Fantastic” Black Women of Bond Franchise, Responds to ‘No Time to Die’ Critics

No Time to Die marks just the fifth time MGM’s James Bond franchise will have featured a Black woman in a major role and actress Lashana Lynch is taking that representation seriously.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the No Time To Die star and new 007 says that the four Black actresses that came before her — Gloria Hendry, Grace Jones, Halle Berry and Naomie Harris — in the Bond franchise’s 25 film catalog “were fantastic” and that she sees them as her onscreen family.

“When Halle Berry was in it, when Naomie was in it — who’s now a friend so I appreciate her even more — it just meant that I could relate to this very quintessentially English franchise and actually relate it to my life,” Lynch explained. “I didn’t need to be a fighter or know how to handle a gun or anything like that to be able to relate to these women. They just felt like members of my family onscreen.”

But Lynch’s role isn’t just personally significant to her. She also said that she understands and empathizes with Black women who are looking to her and other Black actresses for representation on screen.

“We [Black women] know how it feels to be mis- and under-represented and we know how it feels to yearn for someone, anyone in the world to speak our truth for us when we feel like we don’t have a voice,” she said. “And I’m hoping that my career and my choice in roles and me just being me, authentically, is shining a light on our power.”

As for those who were critical of Lynch’s casting, including a barrage of racist online trolls, the British Jamaican actor had a simple response to them — it’s “none of my business.”

“I don’t have anything to say to the trolls apart from it’s none of my business what you think, you have the freedom to live in your truth just like I have the freedom to live in mine.”