Berlin: Homoerotic Chiller ‘Latent Image’ Snapped Up for U.S., U.K., Australia (Exclusive)

Alexander McGregor Birrell’s homoerotic thriller Latent Image has landed distribution deals for North America, the U.K., as well as Australia and New Zealand in deals brokered by U.K. sales outfit 7&7 Producers’ Sales Service.

Latent Image — which is having its premiere market screening at the European Film Market in Berlin — stars Joshua Tonks as a crime fiction author struggling with writer’s block. Inspiration comes in in the dead of night in the form of a mysterious, dangerously handsome, stranger (Jay Clift) who offers to act out scenes for the writer’s serial-killer novel. As the night unfolds, their connection becomes intense as life begins to mirror the writer’s imagination with brutal consequences.

Raymond Murray’s Cinephobia Releasing has acquired rights for North America and the U.K., while Tony Romeo’s Bounty Films will be releasing the film in Australia and New Zealand.

Latent Image is produced by Cédric Andries in association with June Gloom Productions and is written by Alexander McGregor Birrell from a story by Tonks and Birrell.