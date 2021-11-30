Celebration of Latino Cinema Sets Full Honorees, Presenters Roster Including Clifton Collins Jr., Eugenio Derbez and Natalie Morales

The inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema is set as the Critics Choice Association has announced the full list of honorees and presenters across 10 categories.

Reinaldo Marcus Green will receive a director award for his work on the Will Smith-starrer King Richard. Aunjanue Ellis, earning raves for her role as Oracene, the mother of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams, will present the trophy.

Clifton Collins Jr. will be honored with an actor award for toplining the forthcoming horse rider drama Jockey. Don Cheadle will present. Olga Merediz will be bestowed with an actress award for her work in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, a role she originated on stage. Chu is confirmed to present.

Superstar Eugenio Derbez will receive a supporting actor award, presented by longtime friend Eva Longoria, for his role in CODA. The creative team behind Netflix’s Vivo (Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo) will be the recipients of a film music award, presented by Andy Garcia. Filmmaker Tatiana Huezo will receive an international film award for her latest work, Prayers for the Stolen. Presenting will be fellow filmmaker Gregory Nava.

Rising multi-hyphenate Natalie Morales is set to accept a special honoree award. Last year, the actress-turned-filmmaker made a splashy debut with her first two feature films, Plan B and Language Lessons. This came following acting roles on Dead to Me, Santa Clarita Diet, Parks and Recreation, and more. Presenting to Morales will be Michaela Watkins.

As previously announced, Rita Moreno will receive an icon award, Demián Bichir will receive a career achievement award and Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive a visionary prize. Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan will present to Moreno, Chris Weitz to Bichir and Robin de Jesús will honor Miranda.

In a joint statement, CCA members and co-programmers of the Celebration of Latino Cinema Claudia Puig and Clayton Davis said, “We are deeply honored to be presenting these awards to such a distinguished group of iconic artists and are thrilled to be celebrating Latino Cinema for this inaugural awards event.”

Hosted by Cristela Alonzo and taking place virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show will stream on Dec. 9 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. PT.