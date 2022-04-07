Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth to Star in Netflix Romance ‘Lonely Planet’

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth will star in a Netflix feature Lonely Planet from Susannah Grant.

Grant, who worked with the streamer on the drama series Unbelievable, will write and direct the love story, which is set in Morocco.

Liza Chasin will produce for 3dot Productions, which has a multi-year first-look deal with the streamer. Grant and Sarah Timberman will also produce, with Kira Goldberg set to oversee for Netflix.

Dern, repped by CAA, Untitled and Latham & Watkins, won an Oscar for her role in the Netflix feature Mariage Story. She will next be seen in theaters with the third Jurassic World film, with upcoming projects including Florian Zeller drama The Son.

Hemsworth, who is repped by WME and Yorn Levine, was last in the crime thriller Arkansas, starring opposite Vince Vaughn and will appear opposite Russell Crowe in the upcoming thriller Poker Face.