Lego Unveils Massive Batcave Inspired by Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’

It just might be the Batcave to end all Batcaves.

Lego announced Tuesday a new Batman Batcave building set, this time inspired by the 1992 Tim Burton-directed feature Batman Returns.

The new set is geared for the adult collector and is almost 4,000 pieces. And in a unique design format, the set builds into a shadow box that opens up to reveal a highly detailed Batcave with display pieces and Batman iconography. The furniture can be moved, images on the screen can be swapped, and the vault can be opened.

The shadow box “window” is in the form of the Bat-symbol, which offers a striking look into the headquarters of the world’s biggest superhero, with the lynchpin of the set being the Batmobile, modeled after the Burton movies starring Michael Keaton (see the images below).

The set comes with brand new mini-figures of Catwoman and The Penguin, Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth and Max Shreck, the villainous tycoon played by Christopher Walken.

One feature that is on some Lego Batman fans’ radar is the Batman mini-figure, with the cape and cowl as one piece as opposed to two separate pieces seen in previous Batman builds.

The Batcave is a fixture in the mythology of the Caped Crusader. As such, it has been featured in Lego sets before, among them Batman Clayface Invasion and Classic TV Batcave, the latter inspired by the 1960s Adam West TV series.

This set, however, takes it to a whole new level of detail and complexity. The set will retail for $449.99 when it goes on sale June 8. Lego VIPs can get it early, starting June 5.

Batman Returns was the sequel to 1989’s Batman and saw both Burton and Keaton return to the Batman world. Danny DeVito played the Penguin while Michelle Pfeiffer donned the skintight leather suit for Catwoman, giving a performance and screen images that are still defining the character in the 2020s.

Check out the images of the set below.

Batman Batcave Legos Courtesy of Lego

