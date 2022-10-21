Lena Dunham Teases Plans for Polly Pocket Film Based on the Tiny Doll

In June 2021, it was announced that Lena Dunham would write and direct a live-action feature based on the pint-sized toy Polly Pocket, with Lily Collins to star.

Dunham has since remained mum on the project, but at an Oct. 7 event for her latest release, Amazon’s Catherine Called Birdy, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she is currently finishing her second draft of the script and teased early details of the plot, hinting, “we have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world.” At the time of the film’s announcement, it was also revealed it would follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

And just how small will Collins be? “Let’s just say Polly Pocket was at her best when she was the original teensy tiny ’90s size,” Dunham mused of the character, which she described as adorable and delightful. “They made her a little bigger now, which I support, because of choking hazards. But I’m writing ’90s tiny.” Collins and Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner will both also produce the film, alongside partners MGM and Mattel Films.

The doll film genre is suddenly a bustling one, as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie looks to be one of the most anticipated films of 2023; with toy giant Mattel behind both projects, though, Dunham joked she’s not feeling any plastic-woman-related rivalry: “I just want that movie in the world and I want to be watching that right now. I wish we were at a screening of Barbie right now.”

