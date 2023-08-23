Adam Sandler Is a 74-Year-Old Lizard With a Bucket List in the First Trailer for Animated Musical Comedy ‘Leo’

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated movie musical Leo, which sees the actor and comedian re-teaming with his daughters Sadie and Sunny in a film about an aging class pet who discovers he has just one year left to live.

Produced by Happy Madison and directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim, Leo follows Sandler’s 74-year-old lizard who learns he doesn’t have much time left. As his Florida elementary school students prepare for their last year, Leo follows suit, deciding that his last year will be spent differently than his previous decades with terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr).

“I got a feeling this year’s gonna be different,” Leo says in the nearly minute-and-a-half first look. “Something big is going to happen.”

Despite devising a (successful) plan to escape the fictional Fort Myers Elementary School in Florida and carry out a bucket list of experiences in the world outside, Leo finds himself getting caught up in the lives and problems of his anxious fifth-grade students, including a mean substitute teacher.

As the teaser promises, destroying LEGO cities, facing off against alligators, riding on drones and bubbles, as well as birthday parties and road trips are in Leo’s wild, short-lived future as a therapist to his peculiar students.

“This is incredible!” the Sandler-voiced lizard shouts from atop of canyon, before Burr’s turtle snaps him back to reality. “That’s what you say every year.”

Leo is co-written by Sandler, Smigel and Paul Sado and also counts Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu and Nicholas Turturro among its voice cast.

The film will mark the comedian’s second major movie appearance this year with his daughters Sadie and Sunny, after the release of the live-action comedyYou Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Leo is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 21.