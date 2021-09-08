Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Stress About Impending Doom in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio is really stressed out.

In the first official look at the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the teaser trailer centers its story around DiCaprio’s character having a panic attack ahead of an Oval Office meeting after uncovering an Armageddon-like revelation.

Jonah Hill (second from left) and Meryl Streep (center) in the Oval with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s low-level scientists. Courtesy of NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

“Your breathing is stressing me out,” Jonah Hill’s chief of staff tells DiCaprio’s astronomy professor in the footage (below), to which the latter notes, “This will effect the entire planet.” Hill’s reply? “I know; but, it’s like, so stressful.”

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

The star-studded movie is written and directed by Adam McKay, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated movies Vice and The Big Short.

Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley round out the cast.

The teaser trailer only runs for one minute and 18 seconds, but prompts several chuckles as Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) set an infuriating White House meeting — with a room of indifferent government officials including those played by Hill and Meryl Streep — to explain their dire discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

As the official synopsis explains: The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care.

“Do you know how many ‘the world is ending meetings’ we’ve had over the last two years?'” Streep, who is playing the president of the United States, asks the pair. Hill adds, “Drought. Famine. Hole in the ozone. It’s so boring.”

Streep as President Janie Orlean. Courtesy of NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

The rest of the synopsis reads: “With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Streep) and her sycophantic son and chief of staff, Jason (Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet making impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Filming Don’t Look Up during the pandemic was an “eerie” experience, according to Streep, who recently said the story is a metaphor for global warming. The film also made headlines earlier this year when Lawrence suffered a minor injury during filming and production was temporarily suspended.

Don’t Look Up hits select theaters Dec. 10 and releases on Netflix Dec. 24.