Leonardo DiCaprio, UCLA Team for Climate Education Program, Scholarship Fund

Leonardo DiCaprio and the UCLA Lab School have combined to launch the Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund and an inaugural climate education program for young people on the UCLA campus.

The Climate Justice Education Program will offer hands-on learning experience for young students from pre-K to the sixth grade to help them connect with nature and learn about sustainable gardening and healthy eating. “I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity, and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors,” DiCaprio, a UCLA Lab School alum, said in a statement.

Through his environmental nonprofit foundation launched in 1998, DiCaprio has long campaigned to protect wild species and biodiversity, provide access to clean water and for conservation and disaster relief, among other initiatives. The Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund will also help provide financial aid to young students in need, with the climate education program to launch ahead of the 2023/2024 school year.

“We are honored to partner with Leonardo DiCaprio in support of UCLA Lab School. Expanding access to high-quality education and helping young people recognize the need to protect our planet are critical goals for our institution. We are deeply grateful to Mr. DiCaprio for giving back to the Lab School in this way,” UCLA chancellor Gene Block said in a statement.

Located on the university campus, the UCLA Lab School launched in 1882 and has traditionally worked to advance elementary school education by encouraging kids’ love of learning and having them collaborate with students from diverse backgrounds.

“The Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund will have an impact on UCLA Lab School for generations to come,” Dr. Eric Esrailian, a UCLA faculty member and a longtime friend of DiCaprio, added in his own statement.