Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Batgirl’

Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared a video on her TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the scrapped DC film.

The 15-second video opens on a shot of the actress with her smeared Batgirl makeup on, includes clips of her practicing her fight scenes and stunts and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew.

Grace’s look at the making of Batgirl comes a little over a month after she broke her silence about the canceling of her DC film, calling herself her “own damn hero.”

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” the In the Heights breakout wrote on Instagram on Aug. 3. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become.'”

Grace was set to take on the role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the film and marked the first Latina to play the role. Helmed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the cast also included Michael Keaton, back as Batman, Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly and J.K. Simmons as Barbara’s father, Commissioner James Gordon.

At the time, the directors shared that they were “saddened” and “shocked” by the news that Warner Bros. Discovery was scrapping the film.

“We still can’t believe it,” they said. “As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves.”

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the company’s decision to not release Batgirl reflected the leadership’s strategic shift in the wake of the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger.

“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the spokesperson said. “We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl … and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”