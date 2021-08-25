Letitia Wright Hospitalized With Minor Injuries After Stunt Incident on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Letitia Wright was briefly hospitalized in Boston on Wednesday with minor injuries after an incident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The extent of her injuries was not released, but the incident in which she was hurt involved a stunt rig. The actress had been released from the hospital before 1 p.m. PT.

The incident and injury are not said to impact the film’s current production schedule. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The stunt rig incident happened in Boston, but the production is based in Atlanta.

Not much is known about the sequel’s plot, but Wright is reprising her role as fan-favorite Shuri, the younger, brilliant sister of T’Challa, who designs new technology for Wakanda.

Ryan Coogler is back in the director’s chair, filming a script he penned along with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the follow-up to the 2018 Marvel film, which was a box office smash starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

The beloved actor died Aug. 28, 2020 of colon cancer. His death both shocked and devastated fans around the globe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for theaters July 8, 2022.