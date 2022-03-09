Lewis Hamilton Documentary Lands at Apple TV+

Second place qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Apple TV+ has acquired a feature documentary about Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, to be directed by Matt Kay.

The unnamed project will offer access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, as well as guest interviews. The documentary will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community. Richard Plepler will executive produce through his Eden Productions and Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer.

Hamilton is also involved in an untitled project that has Brad Pitt attached to star and Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, directing. Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who worked with Kosinski on Maverick, are also part of the project.

The untitled documentary joins Apple’s slate of recently announced non-fiction programs, including They Call Me Magic, the event series chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, set to bow April 22, 2022 on Apple TV+, along with a documentary about the late Sidney Poitier, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin.

Hamilton is repped by Copper, WME and Ziffren Brittenham.