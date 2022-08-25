London Film Festival: ‘Corsage,’ ‘Enys Men,’ ‘Godland’ Among Competition Titles

- Share this article on Facebook
The BFI London Film Festival has unveiled the crop of titles that will vie for attention in the 2022 edition of the event’s official competition.
The eight titles span a broad selection of genres and geographies, with 13 countries represented across a range including political dramas, folk horror tales and the story of war-time displacement.
The list includes period drama Corsage, which won Vicky Krieps the Un Certain Regard best actress award in Cannes, Enys Men, Mark Jenkin’s haunting follow up to his acclaimed directorial debut Bait, and Godland, Hlynur Pálmason’s Icelandic epic that was critically lauded on the Croisette.
The eight films in the LFF’s official competition are as follows:
- Argentina, 1985 – Santiago Mitre
- Brother — Clement Virgo
- Corsage — Les Damnes Ne Pleurent Pas — Fyzal Boulifa
- Enys Men — Mark Jenkin
- Godland — Hlynur Pálmason
- Nezouh — Soudade Kaadan
- Saint Omer — Alice Diop
The winner of the best film award will be announced at a special virtual LFF awards ceremony event on Oct. 16 and on social media. The official competition jury will be announced in due course.
The BFI London Film Festival is due to take place Oct. 5-Oct. 16.
