Berlin: Entertainment Squad Acquires LGBTQ Horror Comedy ‘Summoning Sylvia’ (Exclusive)

Entertainment Squad has acquired the new LGBTQ-themed horror comedy Summoning Sylvia for worldwide distribution under its The Horror Collective banner.

Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical) and Alex Wyse (Marvel’s Iron Fist, Masters of Sex) – who together created the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys – the film will have a day-and-date release in select theaters and on most major TVOD streaming platforms this spring.

Summoning Sylvia tells the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house’s legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry’s ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings.

The cast includes Travis Coles (Superstore), Michael Urie (Younger), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (Fellow Travelers), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Sprung) and Veanne Cox (You’ve Got Mail).

“We loved making this suspenseful, unapologetically queer comedy with so many remarkable artists,” said co-writers and directors Taylor and Wyse, for whom Summoning Sylvia marks their feature directorial debut. “And now, we’re thrilled to partner with Shaked Berenson’s Entertainment Squad and The Horror Collective to bring this supremely spooky and seriously silly story to life (or death).”

Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Cody Lassen is producing, with Diamond Dog Entertainment and Slated serving as executive producers. The film features cinematography by Matthew Roveto, editing by Sara Corrigan, production design by Emily Gee, costume design by Jevyn Nelms, music by Max Mueller and casting by Steven Tylor O’Connor. Co-executive producer is Jim Head, co-producer is Jesse Stalnaker, and associate producers are Invisible Wall Productions, Andy Jones, MTTM Theatrics, Terry Nardozzi, Steven Tylor O’Connor, Michael Sanzone & Mark Robertson and Mark Stein.