Berlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller ‘The Riker’s Ghost’

Despite turning 70 last year and being about to hit the milestone of 100 films with the upcoming release of neo-noir crime thriller Marlowe, Liam Neeson isn’t even trying to slow down.

The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that the Irish star will take the lead in The Riker’s Ghost, reuniting him with his Marlowe director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, Interview with a Vampire).

Capstone is handling international sales on the feature and will introduce it to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

Written by Sean O’Keefe (Spenser Confidential), Brian Rudnick (Dungeons & Dragons) and Jordan, The Riker’s Ghost will see Neeson play a convict set for release from prison who, when his lawyer is kidnapped, is forced to break out a terrorist. Principal photography is set to commence principal photography from September 2023.

“This is a unique take on the prison escape,” said Jordan. “A bare knuckle ride from incarceration to freedom, by someone who just wants to finish his term. The reluctant escapee will be played by Liam Neeson, and I can’t wait to explore this character with him.”

The Riker’s Ghost also marks a reunion between Neeson and the film’s producers, Alan Moloney of Parallel Film and Steve Richards of Endurance Media. Moloney produced Marlowe, while Richards has produced a number of Neeson’s titles, including the action thriller Non-Stop, which made over $222.8 million in the global box office, and mystery-thriller Unknown, which made $136.1 million, among others. Jake Katofsky and Susan Mullen will co-produce The Riker’s Ghost with Rupert Wyatt also serving as producer. In addition to producing, Richards’ Endurance will also finance.

“I am thrilled to be joining forces again with Neil and Liam,” said Moloney. “We have put together an elite team to support Neil’s scripted and directorial vision. This one will have you on the edge of your seat.”

Neeson — whose films have grossed $7 billion worldwide in total — is represented by Chris Andrews at CAA.