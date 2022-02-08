‘Lightyear’ Trailer Sends Chris Evans on a Rescue Mission

Buzz Lightyear is blasting off in the new Lightyear trailer, the Pixar film that tells the origin story of the Toy Story character.

Chris Evans voice stars in the sci-fi adventure that explores how a young test pilot became the famous space ranger audiences know from the Toy Story films, where the character was voiced by Tim Allen. This new trailer follows the first teaser, which debuted back in October. Pixar veteran Angus MacLane directs Lightyear from a script by Pete Docter. Galyn Susman produces.

The Lightyear trailer reveals that Buzz is sent on a rescue flight after he and a group of people are stranded on a planet. After a year of hard work, they’ve managed to send Buzz off world for help.

“Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear,'” Evans wrote in a December 2020 Instagram post reflecting on the role. “I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.”

Evans’ move to Lightyear follows years playing Captain America for fellow Disney-owned studio, Marvel Studios. Allen, meanwhile, is still in the Disney fold with an upcoming Disney+ series that continues his ’90s Christmas film franchise, The Santa Clause.

Lightyear arrives in theaters on June 17.