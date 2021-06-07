Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage Join Lili Reinhart in Netflix’s ‘Plus/Minus’ (Exclusive)

Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus has filled out its cast with Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage and Aisha Dee. Also joining the project is The Falcon and Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet, who starred in both The Politician and Hollywood for the streamer.

They all join previously announced star Lili Reinhart, who will lead the project as Natalie, whose life, on the eve of her college graduation, diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to L.A. to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself.

Wanuri Kahiu, who was behind the popular Kenyan romance Rafiki, set to direct. April Prosser is behind the screenplay.

Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman will produce, having released sci-fi feature Project Power with the streamer. CatchLight Studios’ Jessica Malanaphy will also produce, with Screen Arcade’s Alyssa Rodrigues and Reinhart executive producing.

Dee, repped by Gersh and Animal Federation, can currently be seen in the final season of Freeform break-out series The Bold Type. Ramirez, repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Hansen Jacobson, will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick. Corenswet is repped by ICM, Untitled, and Jackoway Austen. Wilson is repped by CAA. Savage is repped by CAA and MGMT.