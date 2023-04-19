Courtney B. Vance Cast as Cobra Bubbles in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Courtney B. Vance has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch as Cobra Bubbles, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Disney declined to comment.

Vance joins previously announced cast members Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani and Kahiau Machado as David Kawena. Zach Galifianakis joined the cast in February. Stitch, naturally, will be a CG confection. Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling and best animated feature Oscar nominee Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is directing the remake that is intended to be a major release on Disney+.

The Hawaii-centric story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Ving Rhames voiced social worker and former CIA operative Cobra Bubbles in the original feature.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

Vance’s film credits include The Hunt for Red October, Dangerous Minds, Space Cowboys, The Mummy, Isle of Dogs, Ben Is Back and The Photograph, while his TV credits include Genius: Aretha Franklin, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Lovecraft Country, The People v. O.J. Simpson and more.

Vance is represented by UTA and Fox Rothschild.

The original film was released in 2002 and became a cult success, grossing over $273 million worldwide based on an $80 million budget. It was also nominated for best animated feature at the 75th Academy Awards.