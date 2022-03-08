Oscars: Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Rami Malek to Present

Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Rami Malek are among the latest group of presenters for the 2022 Oscars.

Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo and last year’s best actor winner Anthony Hopkins, who notably wasn’t present when he won the award at the end of last year’s show, will also take the stage during the Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

The new group joins previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and last year’s best supporting actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn.

The Oscars often have the previous year’s acting winners present this year’s acting awards.

Additional presenters and other talent joining the show will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It was previously announced that the Oscars would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests. However, the performers and presenters will be tested for COVID-19 in keeping with safety protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health.

The show has made headlines recently for its controversial decision to have several crafts categories not presented live during the ABC telecast. The nominees and winners will, however, be announced during the show, with viewers able to see the speech that took place earlier at the Dolby.

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars with 12 nods.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will produce, and airs live on Sunday, March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.