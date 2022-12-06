Lily James Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Lily James, who earned rave reviews as well as an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, has signed with CAA.

The British actress was previously at UTA.

James made her name with breakout roles in Downton Abbey, the 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella and Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, helping establish her as a rising female lead.

In recent years, she appeared in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday; The Dig, with Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes; and next appears in the British romantic comedy, What’s Love Got to Do with It? The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will be released next year.

James has two films in the can — Finalmente L’alba opposite Willem Dafoe and the ensemble drama, Providence, opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel — and is currently shooting A24’s wrestling drama, Iron Claw, for director Sean Durkin.

Pam & Tommy continues to bring attention for James as Tuesday also saw her snag a nomination for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television from the Critics Choice Awards. The show also earned a best limited series nomination and a nomination for Sebastian Stan.

She continues to be repped by Tavistock-Wood and Narrative.