Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon, Renate Reinsve to Star in ‘The Governesses’

A24 has greenlit The Governesses, with Lily-Rose Depp, Squid Game star Hoyeon and Cannes best actress winner Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) on board to star.
Joe Talbot will direct the drama from a screenplay he wrote along with Olivia Gatwood that is based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name. The film, to shoot in Spain, centers on three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in and the minds of the boys in their care.
The result also has the trio igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.
The Governesses marks Talbot’s second film with A24 after his feature debut The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which bowed at Sundance and revolved around two black San Francisco natives struggling to remain connected in their fast-changing hometown.
Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures will produce with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont. BBC Film and A24 will co-finance the project initially developed by the British broadcaster. A24 will handle the global release of the film.
Depp, Hoyeon and Reinsve are repped by CAA.
