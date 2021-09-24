Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father.

Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share the producing credits on Moving On through Depth of Field. Limelight’s Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers are financing the pic, while also producing Moving On, which is set to start production in Los Angeles later this year. Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings will executive produce.

Tomlin and Fonda star in Netflix’s Grace & Frankie, now in its seventh and final season and marking the streamer’s longest-running original ever. (The first four episodes released ahead of the full season’s 2022 debut.) The series portrays two diametrically different wives — played by Fonda and Tomlin — who have their husbands walk out on them.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to reveal news on the Moving On film.