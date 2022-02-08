Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Encanto’ Oscar Nomination Brings Him One Step Closer to EGOT Status

Lin-Manuel Miranda could join a very elite club come the 2022 Oscars.

The Hamilton creator and multihyphenate was nominated in the best original song category for Encanto‘s “Dos Oruguitas” during Tuesday’s nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. With Grammy, Emmy and Tony wins already to his name, the Oscar nomination puts him one step closer to EGOT status.

Should he win at the March 27 show, Miranda would join the likes of Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Andrew Lloyld Webber, among others, in Hollywood’s history-making club of winners at all four of the major awards shows.

Miranda was last nominated for an Oscar in 2017, also in the best original song category, for Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go.” (That Oscar statuette went to La La Land‘s “City of Stars.”)

And, with a Pulitzer Prize also to his name, which Miranda won for Hamilton, he would join composers Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch in winning all five of the prestigious awards, should he nab the 2022 original song Oscar.

Encanto, Disney’s hit animated musical, has already nabbed records for Miranda, who wrote eight songs on the soaring soundtrack. Runaway hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” written solely by Miranda, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, becoming the first No. 1 release for Walt Disney Records and the first song from a Disney animated movie to have led the Hot 100 for multiple weeks. The Encanto soundtrack has also led the Billboard 200 for multiple weeks.

“Bruno,” which has become the film’s breakout hit, was not submitted by Disney for Oscars consideration. “Dos Oruguitas,” meanwhile, is the first song Miranda has written in Spanish.

Encanto, which was also nominated for best animated feature and best original score on Tuesday, follows the Madrigals, a Colombian family whose children and grandchildren receive magical gifts that help them serve the people in their small town. All of the Madrigals, except for Mirabel, receive their magical gifts on their fifth birthdays. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Maluma and Wilmer Valderrama.