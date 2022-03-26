Lin-Manuel Miranda Will No Longer Attend Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer attend the 94th Annual Oscars on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre in person after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

The award-winning composer announced he would miss this year’s ceremony via his Twitter Saturday afternoon. “Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” he said.

Made it to Hollywood…

This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.

She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

“Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you,” he concluded in his tweet.

Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick … BOOM! is up for two Oscars at the 2022 ceremony, including Andrew Garfield’s best actor nod. Also up for the annual honors is the Disney animated film Encanto, both in the best animated feature and best original score categories, the latter of which earned Miranda a nomination.

The animated film’s record-smashing song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” is slated to be performed on the Dolby Theatre during the Sunday night ceremony, and if he wins for his work on another Encanto song’s music and lyrics (“Dos Orugutias”), the multihyphenate could become the youngest EGOT winner at age 37.

The Academy released updated COVID-19 protocols and guidelines on Friday following a spike in positive cases among attendees at this year’s BAFTAS. According to the new protocols, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances,” among other requirements.

Previous protocols established on March 11 required attendees to be fully vaccinated and take two PCR tests ahead of the ceremony. Masks are still not required for attendees inside the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, but according to the Academy’s updated rules are strongly recommended, as is social distancing.