×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr to Open 2022 SAG Awards

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 27.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr Roy Rochlin/Getty Images;Alexi J. Rosenfeld/WireImage;John Lamparski/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 and will be simulcast on TNT and TBS from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The show will also, for the first time, be available the following day on HBO Max.

Tuesday’s announcement follows the news that Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Additional show presenters include Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens, with more to be announced soon.

Miranda most recently directed Tick, Tick … Boom! starring Andrew Garfield, and wrote the story for Encanto and In the Heights alongside Quiara Alegria Hudes.

Diggs most recently starred in The Starling and The Blindspotting TV series and will next star as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid. 

Odom Jr. most recently starred in One Night in Miami, The Many Saints of Newark and Central Park and will next star in Knives Out 2 and The Exorcist.

 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad