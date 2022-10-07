×
Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer

In the Netflix film, the actress stars as a hotel heiress who is unable to remember who she is after a skiing accident and finds herself residing with a blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in days leading to the holiday.

(L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Falling for Christmas
From left: Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in 'Falling for Christmas' Scott Everett White/Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit.

The actress debuted Friday the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, which she stars in alongside Chord Overstreet.

In the film, Lohan stars as a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress resides with a blue-collar lodge owner of North Star Lodge (Overstreet) and his daughter.

“The doctor did say that if I did normal things, my memory might come back,” Lohan’s character says.

Helping with the lodge in the days leading up to Christmas, Lohan’s heiress not only questions who she is but if anyone is looking for her. “It’s been almost two days and, what, no one’s found me yet? I’m like unclaimed luggage,” she says. However she soon learns that perhaps being lost is when she’s able to find maybe love and herself: “Sometimes you can’t rush things. I just need to find my own way.”

Throughout the trailer, Lohan can be overheard singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” a coincidental homage to her performance of the song in Mean Girls.

Falling for Christmas marks Lohan’s first film in a three-picture movie deal with Netflix. “I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery,” Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter about her Netflix projects currently in production.

Falling for Christmas premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.

