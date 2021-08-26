Lionsgate Sets Football Drama ‘American Underdog’ For Christmas

Lionsgate is making a play for the Christmas holiday at the box office, with American Underdog debuting in theaters Dec. 25.

American Underdog stars Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner, the real-life NFL quarterback who went from grocery story stockboy to two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champ and hall of famer. Anna Paquin stars as Brenda Warner and Dennis Quaid plays Dick Vermeil. The studio announced the release of the inspirational movie at CinemaCon Thursday.

“This movie perfectly aligns with the emotions of the holiday season: The power of faith. A drive to bring out the best in all of us. The strength of family. And of course, the height of the NFL championship season,” said Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group. When you take all of that together, the perfect release date for this movie is Christmas day, and that’s where we have decided to date it.”

American Underdog is directed by the Erwin Brothers (Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin), who produce with Kevin Downes via their Kingdom banner. The screenplay is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season. The script hails from Jon Erwin & David Aaron Cohen and Jon Gunn. Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner are executive producing

Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate teamed in the project as part of their partnership to provide faith-based content. Other projects in the works include the doc Jesus Music and The Unbreakable Boy, also starring Levi.