Lionsgate Hires Adam Fogelson as Vice Chair, Motion Picture Group

Former STX Film chief Adam Fogelson has joined Lionsgate as vice chair of the Hollywood studio’s Motion Picture Group.

He will report to Joe Drake, chair of the studio’s Motion Picture Group, as he oversees worldwide marketing and theatrical distribution and has a role in planning and executing the film unit’s content strategy. Fogelson starts work at the studio on Sept. 1 after he ends his stint as chairman of STX Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group.

Over eight years, his credits included Hustlers, Greenland, the Bad Moms franchise, The Upside, The Gift, Molly’s Game and The Gentlemen. Before joining STX, Fogelson was chairman of Universal Pictures.

“Adam is one of our industry’s most experienced executives. As we launch new installments of the Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, and John Wick franchises, as well as new IP, franchises and properties, we are looking forward to having his skills, experience and respected leadership. His longstanding relationships with the industry’s most creative collaborators will prove invaluable as we focus on our upcoming slate,” Lionsgate’s Drake said in a statement.

Fogelson said his appointment sprang from conversations with Drake on how STX and Lionsgate could work closer together. In addition, Lionsgate at one point explored a potential acquisition of some or all of STX Entertainment, a deal that never emerged.

The Robert Simonds-founded film and TV studio eventually found a buyer in an investor consortium led by Najafi Companies, with investment firms AS Birch Grove LP and 777 Partners joining in financing the deal.

“Throughout my career, helping to grow existing franchises, identify new ones, and find uniquely creative and profitable ways to bring films to market has been a huge focus. Everything about Lionsgate, both from a content and a cultural standpoint, make this a wonderful fit for me,” he said in his own statement.

Lionsgate’s upcoming slate of films includes Prey for the Devil, Jesus Revolution, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.