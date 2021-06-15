Skip to main content
Lisa Banes, ‘Gone Girl’ Actress, Dies at 65

Banes had been in critical condition after she was reportedly struck by an "an unknown scooter or motorcycle" on June 4 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City.

By

Sharareh Drury, Hilary Lewis

Lisa Banes
Lisa Banes Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lisa Banes, a film and television actress whose credits include films such as Gone Girl and A Cure for Wellness, has died days after being struck by a driver in a reported hit-and-run in New York City. She was 65.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter early Tuesday morning that Banes died but didn’t immediately have information on the date and location of her death. The Associated Press reported that Banes died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, adding that when she was struck, the driver didn’t stop.

Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold had previously confirmed her condition after the accident to The New York Post. Banes had received care at the Mount Sinai hospital. According to reports, Banes was on her way to meet her Kranhold at a restaurant when she was struck.

The NYPD previously told THR that a pedestrian was hit on June 4 by “an unknown scooter or motorcycle” near the corner of West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Born in Ohio and a graduate of Juilliard, Banes’ film credits include Young GunsA Cure for Wellness, as well as Gone Girl in which she played Marybeth Elliott, mother of Amy Elliott (Rosamund Pike). She also starred in several television series including The Orville, NashvilleRoyal Pains and Masters of Sex.

Banes also appeared on Broadway several times, playing Cassie in the Neil Simon play Rumors in 1988, Margaret Lord in the musical High Society in 1998, as well as appearing in Accent on Youth in 2009, and most recently in the 2010 revival of Present Laughter.

The Orville‘s Seth MacFarlane was among those who took to Twitter to remember Banes, writing, “I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…”

