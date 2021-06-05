Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Being Struck By “Unknown Scooter or Motorcycle” in New York City

Film and television actress Lisa Banes is in a critical condition after being struck by a driver on Friday in New York City.

Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold confirmed her condition to The New York Post, and said in a statement to the outlet: “We’ll know more in the next few days.” Banes had been on her way to visit Juilliard, her alma mater, when the accident occurred, according to her rep.

The New York Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a pedestrian was hit by “an unknown scooter or motorcycle” near the corner of West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Banes, 65, is currently in critical condition with substantial injuries and being cared for at at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

Banes’ credits include Gone Girl, Nashville, Royal Pains and Masters of Sex.