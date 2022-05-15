Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film.

Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July of 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

Presley referenced a feeling of “hideous grief that “absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Presley continued in her recent Twitter thread to share that she has seen Luhrmann’s Elvis — starring Austin Butler in the titular role — twice already. “Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.” She also suggested that the actor should win an Oscar for his performance.

In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.) pic.twitter.com/qrcj3N1yhy — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 14, 2022

Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Pricilla Presley, was a young child when her father died in 1977.

Luhrmann’s film, which also stars Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker — who was Elvis Presley’s manager — had its premiere at Cannes Film Festival ahead of Warner Bros. releasing the movie theatrically on June 24.

She added: “What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.”

In a separate tweet, Presley wrote: “I breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well. I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 14, 2022

Following a private screening of the film in April, Lisa Marie’s mother Pricilla, 76, wrote on social media that Elvis is a “true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.”