‘The Little Mermaid’: First Reactions from the Premiere

Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake has screened for its first public audience, and reactions are coming out from Monday’s premiere. The feature is due out in theaters May 26 and tells the story of a mermaid who decides to join the human world.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. Also in the film are Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy as the villain Ursula.

Rob Marshall directs the remake of the 1989 Disney animated classic. Alan Menken returned to update his score and to write a new song with lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Four new songs have been added to the film as well.

The remake business has been lucrative for Disney, with Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019) topping $1 billion globally. Its also has Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, due out in March of 2024. Lilo & Stitch is currently filming, while director Barry Jenkins is developing the Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

See the reaction below.

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a tribute to all little girls to dream big. Halle Bailey is sheer magic and Daveed Diggs a delight as Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/kLD2y62dIF — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

It’s real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You’ll like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That’s valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story & cast. Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL — Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023