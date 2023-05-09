‘The Little Mermaid’: First Reactions from the Premiere

- Share this article on Facebook
Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake has screened for its first public audience, and reactions are coming out from Monday’s premiere. The feature is due out in theaters May 26 and tells the story of a mermaid who decides to join the human world.
The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. Also in the film are Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy as the villain Ursula.
Rob Marshall directs the remake of the 1989 Disney animated classic. Alan Menken returned to update his score and to write a new song with lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Four new songs have been added to the film as well.
The remake business has been lucrative for Disney, with Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019) topping $1 billion globally. Its also has Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, due out in March of 2024. Lilo & Stitch is currently filming, while director Barry Jenkins is developing the Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.
See the reaction below.
