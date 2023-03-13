Halle Bailey Brings ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer to the Oscars

The Little Mermaid trailer is making a splash, with a fresh look at the film that stars Halle Bailey as Ariel during the 2023 Oscars telecast. Bailey appeared opposite Melissa McCarthy, who plays the villainous Ursula, to show off the trailer.

Rob Marshall directs The Little Mermaid, the live-action remake of the 1989 animated feature that received Oscars for original song and score for Alan Menken. Menken returns to update his score, and pen a new song featuring lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. It will also include four new songs original to the remake.

Disney unveiled the first The Little Mermaid trailer at D23 in September, with Bailey saying of filming “Part of Your World”: “That sequence was the most beautiful experience of my life.”

Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Jonah Hauer-King also star in The Little Mermaid, which has a release date of May 26. The story tells the tale of a mermaid who longs to join the human world.

Bailey, known as half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, was cast in July 2019, with the film marking her biggest role to date after work including a part on Grown-ish. She will also be seen in the upcoming The Color Purple musical.

Over the past decade, Disney has found success with live-action remakes of its animated classics, with Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019) among those clearing $1 billion globally. Its upcoming remakes include Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and due out in March of 2024. Others in the works include Lilo & Stitch, as well as a Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, from director Barry Jenkins.

