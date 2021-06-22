Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Liv Tyler Options Romance Novel ‘Lucca’ (Exclusive)

Tyler will produce the adaption of the novel by Jens Christian Grondahl via her July Pictures banner.

Liv Tyler and book cover Lucca
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; Harcourtbook

Liv Tyler is putting on her producer hat, optioning the movie rights to Lucca, a romance novel by Danish author Jens Christian Grondahl.

An international best-seller when it was published in 1998, follows a young actress named Lucca Montale through the aftermath of a brutal car accident that leaves her blind. Lonely, distraught, her life turned upside down and adjusting to her new set of circumstances, she develops a vulnerable and close friendship with Robert, a doctor who is recovering from a failed marriage and infidelity issues.

The book featured dual narrative that switched between Lucca’s and Robert’s perspectives, shifting between past and present to offer portraits of two damaged souls looking for belonging.

Related Stories

Maxwell Caulfield in EMPIRE RECORDS
Movie News

Rex Manning Day: Maxwell Caulfield Thrilled 'Empire Records' Celebrated Yearly

Liv Tyler in '911: Lone Star.'
TV

Liv Tyler Exits Fox's '911: Lone Star' Amid Pandemic Concerns

Tyler will produce via her banner, July Pictures. The actress read the book some years ago and reached out to Grondahl.

“I was touched by Lucca, her story remained in my imagination,” Tyler said in a statement to THR. “I was especially struck with how she managed to turn tragedy into opportunity by transforming herself and adapting to her new reality. Through her friendship with Robert, she found a way of being free within her limitation’s. To me, it’s a story about a woman’s emancipation.”

Stated Grondahl: “During our conversations it turned out that Liv and I are definitely on the same page. I was much impressed by her personal commitment and interpretation when we discussed this new project. I am really looking forward to this collaboration and am of course hoping Liv herself will play Lucca.”

Tyler’s recent credits include HBO’s The Leftovers and Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. She made her debut as a producer with 2018’s Wilding, a thriller in which she also starred in with Bel Powley.

Grondahl was repped by the deal by literary agent Paul Sebes of Sebes & Bisseling Scandinavia. Tyler and her banner are repped by Barry Hirsch of Hirsch Wallerstein.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad