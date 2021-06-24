‘Beckett’ to Open Locarno Film Festival

Beckett, a thriller starring John David Washington, Alicia Vikander and Vicky Krieps, will be the opening film of the 2021 Locarno International Film Festival.

The film will have its world premiere on Locarno’s Piazza Grande on Aug. 4, opening the 74th Locarno Festival. It will bow on Netflix worldwide on Aug. 13.

Tenet star Washington plays the eponymous American tourist Beckett who, while vacationing in Greece, becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Fleeing in a desperate attempt to clear his name, Beckett becomes aware of a deeper political conspiracy in the country.

Beckett is the feature debut of Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, a second unit director on Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name (2017). Guadagnino produced Beckett, which also features Boyd Holbrook (Logan) in a supporting role.

This won’t be Filomarino’s first trip to Locarno. The director’s short Diarchia screened in the festival Pardi di domani section in 2010.

“There’s a piece of Locarno in the success story of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. From the Pardi di domani to the Piazza Grande,” said Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro. “The Locarno Film Festival is an incubator for talent, a training ground, and finally a launchpad for the most exciting filmmakers of the future.”

Nazzaro called Beckett “an action film with a humanist dimension and intense civil engagement” underpinned by a “magisterial performance from John David Washington.” He noted the movie’s combination of “political commitment and great entertainment” were two main ingredients for Locarno’s Piazza Grande screenings, that aim “to surprise audiences and reassert the centrality of film in all its forms.”

The Beckett premiere will mark the return of an in-person edition of the Swiss festival, which was forced to cancel its physical event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 74th Locarno festival runs Aug. 4-14.