Locarno Film Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup

The Locarno International Film Festival unveiled the full program for 2023 on Wednesday, with dozens of world premieres set to screen in the 76th edition of the Swiss festival.

Locarno’s main Piazza Grande section will include several of this season’s festival favorites, among them Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall from French director Justine Triet starring Sandra Hüller; Ken Loach’s latest (and possibly last) feature, The Old Oak; Noora Niasari’s Sundance audience award winner Shayda, featuring Holy Spider star Zar Amir Ebrahimi; and Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s comedy Theater Camp, which won a special jury prize at Sundance. Other highlights include U.S. horror feature Falling Stars by directors Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki; Dammi from 71′ and White Boy Rick-helmer Yann Demange; and Magnetic Continent, the new nature documentary from March of the Penguins‘ filmmaker Luc Jacquet about the continent of Antarctica.

In its Concorso internazionale section of films from emerging cinema nations, Lorcarno’s 2023 line-up will include sardonic Romanian drama Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World from Radu Jude (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn), the comedy Yannik from French avant-gardist Quentin Dupieux (Réalité, Smoking Causes Coughing), and Essential Truths of the Lake, the latest slice of edgy surrealism from Filipino art house star Lav Diaz (The Woman Who Left, Season of the Devil).

Eight of the 15 films in Locarno’s Concorso Cineasti del presente sidebar, highlighting first and second features, are from female directors. Among them is the erotic comedy On the Go from Spanish directors María Gisèle Royo and Julia de Castro, Eléonore Saintagnan’s philosophical French drama Camping du Lac and Family Portrait from American filmmaker Lucy Kerr.

Oscar-nominated British actor Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), will be honored this year with Locarno’s Excellence Award Davide Campari. Ahmed will receive the lifetime achievement honor on the festival’s opening night, August 2. The festival will also screen Bassam Tariq’s 2020 feature Mogul Mowgli, in which Ahmed stars and co-produces.

Locarno’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro called the star of The Road to Guantanamo, Four Lions and Rouge One: A Star Wars Story “a brilliant and versatile talent in cinema today. Chameleon-like, he can move from blockbuster to auteur movies, equally at ease on stage or TV, rapping with a mic or intervening as executive producer… he is the embodiment of a kind of cinema that is becoming better, more receptive, finally able to listen to new voices. Riz Ahmed is the face of a future finally becoming possible.”

The 2023 Locarno International Film Festival runs from August 2 to 12. The festival’s main feature competition lineup is below:

Piazza Grande Program

Anatomy of a Fall, director: Justine Triet

Magnetic Continent, director: Luc Jacquet

Guardians of the Formula, director: Dragan Bjelogrlić

Dammi, director: Yann Mounir Demange

Falling Stars, directors: Richard Karpala, Gabriel Bienczycki

The Falling Star, directors: Fiona Gordon, Dominique Abel

La Bella Estate, director: Laura Luchetti

City of Women (1980), director: Federico Fellini

La Paloma (1974) director: Daniel Schmid

La Voie Royale, director: Frédéric Mermoud

Smugglers, director: RYOO Seung-wan

The Tragedy of Othello by W. Shakespeare, director: Edoardo Leo

Première Affaire, director: Victoria Musiedlak

Shayda, director: Noora Niasari

The Old Oak, director: Ken Loach

Theater Camp, directors: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

Concorso Internazionale Program

Animal, director: Sofia Exarchou

Home, director: Leonor Teles

El Auge del Humano 3, director: Eduardo Williams

Essential Truths of the Lake, director: Lav Diaz

The Permanent Picture, director: Laura Ferrés

Lousy Carter, director: Bob Byington

Manga D’Terra, director: Basil Da Cunha

Critical Zone, director: Ali Ahmadzadeh

The Invisible Fight, director: Rainer Sarnet

Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World, director: Radu Jude

Nuit Obscure – Au Revoir Ici, N’importe Où, director: Sylvain George

Patagonia, director: Simone Bozzelli

Rossosperanza, director: Annarita Zambrano

Stepne, director: Maryna Vroda

Sweet Dreams, director: Ena Sendijarević

The Vanishing Soldier, director: Dani Rosenberg

Yannick, director: Quentin Dupieux

Concorso Cineasti Del Presente Program

Camping du Lac, director: Eléonore Saintagnan

Ein Schöner Ort, director: Katharina Huber

Excursion, director: Una Gunjak

Family Portrait, director: Lucy Kerr

Dreaming & Dying, director: Nelson Yeo

La Morsure, director: Romain de Saint-Blanquat

Negu Hurbilak, director: Colectivo Negu

On the Go, directors: María Gisèle Royo, Julia de Castro

Rapture, director: Dominic Sangma

Rivière, director: Hugues Hariche

Todos los Incendios, director: Mauricio Calderón Rico

Touched, director: Claudia Rorarius

Und dass man ohne Täuschung zu leben vermag, director: Katharina Lüdin

Whispers of Fire & Water, director: Lubdhak Chatterjee

West Border, director: Yan Luo