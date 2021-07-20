Locarno Film Festival Adds Two Titles to Complete Lineup

The Locarno Film Festival added two more movies to its lineup on Wednesday, completing the program for its 74th edition.

The Swiss festival added a gala premiere of psychological thriller She Will by Franco-British director Charlotte Colbert to its Fuori Concorso section and a Piazza Grande world premiere of Sto minut iz zhizni Ivana Denisovicha (100 Minutes) by Russian director Gleb Panfilov, who won the fest’s Golden Leopard in 1969 for No Path Through Fire.

She Will explores the story of Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige) who, after a double mastectomy, goes on a retreat in rural Scotland with her nurse (Kota Eberhardt). The film comes from producer Edward R. Pressman (The Crow, American Psycho) and stars Krige (Star Trek: First Contact, Carnival Row), Eberhardt (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Malcolm McDowell (Bombshell) and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding).

100 Minutes “brings a new cinematic dimension to the life of Ivan Denisovich Shukhov, a literary hero whose tragic fate fascinated readers throughout the world and earned its creator, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the Nobel prize for literature,” according to a film description. “100 Minutes is a tale of thousands of Soviet soldiers who fought the Nazis and whose fate was to be captured by the Nazis and become – however briefly – prisoners of war. Stalin’s justice, meted out on the prisoners who came back, was swift: 10 years of harsh labor in the Siberian camps.”

With the additions, the official selection for Locarno 74 is all set. The festival will take place Aug. 4-14.