Locarno Film Festival Lineup Includes Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’

The Locarno Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2022 edition, to be held from Aug. 3-13.

And the Swiss festival will be hoping Brad Pitt will be kicking some butt when Locarno gives an international festival premiere to Sony’s upcoming Bullet Train. The action thriller, set to hit theaters July 15, comes from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, and has an ensemble cast that includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Locarno also booked world premieres for the Sophie Marceau starrer Une Femme de Notre Temps, by director Jean Paul Civeyrac; Leon Prudovsky’s My Neighbor Adolf; John Swab’s horror thriller Candy Land; Blandine Lenoir’s Annie Colere; and Delta, by director Michele Vannucci. Debut features bowing at Locarno include Jeff Rutherford’s A Perfect Day for Caribou; Nicola Prosatore’s Piano Piano; Bianca Lucas’ Love Dog, starring John Dicks and Becca Begnaud; and Caterina Mona’s Semret.

There’s also first looks at Locarno for Kilian Riedhof’s Vous N’Aurez Pas Ma Haine; Last Dance, by Delphine Lehericey; and another first feature, Thomas Hardiman’s Medusa Deluxe. The largely open air Pizza Grande program has also booked screenings for Where the Crawdads Sing, by Olivia Newman; Anna Gutto’s Paradise Highway; Laurie Anderson’s 1986 title Home of the Brave; and Douglas Sirk’s 1958 classic Imitation of Life, to screen as part of the Retrospective sidebar.

And world premieres for the Concorso Internazionale sidebar, the festival’s main arthouse program, include Mahesh Narayanan’s Declaration; Hilal Baydarov’s Sermon to the Fish; Patricia Mazuy’s Bowling Saturne; Francesco Lagi’s Il Pataffio; Nikolaus Geyrhalter’s Matter Out of Place; and Carlos Conceicao’s Tommy Guns.