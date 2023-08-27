‘The Last of Us,’ ‘John Wick 4’ Among Winners at the 10th Location Managers Guild Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
HBO/Max’s The Last of Us and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 were among the winners at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards. The Guild’s Guild’s 20th anniversary was also celebrated Saturday evening at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
The Last of Us, which used Canadian locations and VFX to create its dystopian world; and John Wick 4, filmed in cities including Berlin, Paris and Tokyo, collected awards for outstanding locations in a contemporary series and movie, respectively. On the strength of its Last of Us locations, The Alberta Film Commissions/Calgary Economic Development won the trophy for outstanding film commission.
Paramount’s 1923 and Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front topped the categories for locations in a period series and film, respectively. HBO/Max’s The White Lotus earned a trophy in the category for a serial program, anthology or limited series.
During the ceremony, Steven Spielberg — who accepted virtually — was recognized with the Guild’s Eva Monley Award, which is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations.
Location scout and LMGI founding member Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) received the Guild’s Trailblazer Award; veteran location manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jumanji, Proof of Life) accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award; and The Creative Coalition was honored with the LMGI Humanitarian Award.
The complete list of winners follows:
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series
Jack Ryan – Season 3 – Prime Video
Succession – Season 4 – HBO l Max
The Diplomat – Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5 – Hulu/MGM Studios
The Last of Us – HBO l Max (WINNER)
The Old Man – FX Networks
Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series
1923 – Paramount (WINNER)
Peaky Blinders – Season 6 – Netflix
Perry Mason – Season 2 – HBO l Max
SEE – Season 3 – Apple TV +
Westworld – Season 4 – HBO l Max
Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology or Limited Series
A Spy Among Friends – Prime Video
Daisy Jones and the Six – Prime Video
The White Lotus – Season 2 – HBO l Max (WINNER)
Queen Charlotte – Netflix
White House Plumbers – HBO l Max
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film
Glass Onion – Netflix
John Wick 4 – Lionsgate (WINNER)
Tár – Focus/Universal Pictures
The Covenant – Netflix
Troll – Netflix
Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix (WINNER)
Argentina 1985 – Prime Video
The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures
The Woman King – Tri Star Pictures/Sony Pictures
Outstanding Locations in a Commercial
AirPods Pro “Quiet the Noise”
Apple “The Greatest”
Go RVing Canada “You Are Out There”
Icelandair “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave” (WINNER)
Visit California “Kidifornia Family Vacation”
Outstanding Film Commission
The Alberta Film Commissions (Calgary, Edmonton)/Calgary Economic Development – The Last of Us (WINNER)
The City of Brantford – The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5
The City of Worcester, MA Film Commission – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Czech Film Commission – The Gray Man
The Montana Film Office – 1923
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office – Reservation Dogs – Season 2
