‘The Last of Us,’ ‘John Wick 4’ Among Winners at the 10th Location Managers Guild Awards

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us.'

HBO/Max’s The Last of Us and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 were among the winners at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards. The Guild’s Guild’s 20th anniversary was also celebrated Saturday evening at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The Last of Us, which used Canadian locations and VFX to create its dystopian world; and John Wick 4, filmed in cities including Berlin, Paris and Tokyo, collected awards for outstanding locations in a contemporary series and movie, respectively. On the strength of its Last of Us locations, The Alberta Film Commissions/Calgary Economic Development won the trophy for outstanding film commission.

Paramount’s 1923 and Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front topped the categories for locations in a period series and film, respectively. HBO/Max’s The White Lotus earned a trophy in the category for a serial program, anthology or limited series.

During the ceremony, Steven Spielberg — who accepted virtually — was recognized with the Guild’s Eva Monley Award, which is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations.

Location scout and LMGI founding member Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) received the Guild’s Trailblazer Award; veteran location manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jumanji, Proof of Life) accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award; and The Creative Coalition was honored with the LMGI Humanitarian Award.

The complete list of winners follows:

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Jack Ryan – Season 3 – Prime Video

Succession – Season 4 – HBO l Max

The Diplomat – Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5 – Hulu/MGM Studios

The Last of Us – HBO l Max (WINNER)

The Old Man – FX Networks

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

1923 – Paramount (WINNER)

Peaky Blinders – Season 6 – Netflix

Perry Mason – Season 2 – HBO l Max

SEE – Season 3 – Apple TV +

Westworld – Season 4 – HBO l Max

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology or Limited Series

A Spy Among Friends – Prime Video

Daisy Jones and the Six – Prime Video

The White Lotus – Season 2 – HBO l Max (WINNER)

Queen Charlotte – Netflix

White House Plumbers – HBO l Max

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film

Glass Onion – Netflix

John Wick 4 – Lionsgate (WINNER)

Tár – Focus/Universal Pictures

The Covenant – Netflix

Troll – Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix (WINNER)

Argentina 1985 – Prime Video

The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures

The Woman King – Tri Star Pictures/Sony Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial

AirPods Pro “Quiet the Noise”

Apple “The Greatest”

Go RVing Canada “You Are Out There”

Icelandair “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave” (WINNER)

Visit California “Kidifornia Family Vacation”

Outstanding Film Commission

The Alberta Film Commissions (Calgary, Edmonton)/Calgary Economic Development – The Last of Us (WINNER)

The City of Brantford – The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5

The City of Worcester, MA Film Commission – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Czech Film Commission – The Gray Man

The Montana Film Office – 1923

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office – Reservation Dogs – Season 2