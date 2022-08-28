‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards

Succession, Stranger Things, No Time To Die and House of Gucci were among the productions that were honored at the Location Managers Guild International’s ninth annual awards, Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios.

Succession, filmed in New York and Italy, topped the category for outstanding locations in a contemporary series. Stranger Things — shot in Atlanta, Albuquerque and Lithuania — received the award for a period series. No Time To Die — which was filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy — collected the trophy for a contemporary film; and House of Gucci, which included locations in around France, took the award for a period film.

The Oklahoma Film & Music Office was named outstanding film commission.

During the ceremony, Martin Scorsese received the Eva Money Award for his support of location professionals. The guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Panzarella (L.A. Confidential, Midnight Run).

Orlando Bloom accepted the Humanitarian Award for his spotlight on the plight of Ukrainian children amid the war and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The Trailblazer Award was presented to Joanelle Romero, founder and president of Red Nation Celebration Institute, to honor the institute’s initiatives to promote inclusivity in the film industry and bring revenue to Native communities. Bird Singer Zion White performed an indigenous dance to celebrate Native culture.

The ceremony was hosted by Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon).

The complete list of winners follows.

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Succession – Season 3 – Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO (WINNER)

Atlanta – Season 3 – FX Productions/FX Network

Better Call Saul – Season 6 – High Bridge Productions/AMC

Reservation Dogs – Dive/FX Networks

Yellowstone – Season 4 – Paramount Network

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

Stranger Things – Season 4 – 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix (WINNER)

Bridgerton – Season 2 – Shondaland/ Netflix

Narcos: Mexico – Gaumont International Television/ Netflix

Pachinko – Media Res/ Apple TV+

SEE – Season 2 – Apple TV+

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series

Station Eleven – Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max (WINNER)

Dopesick – John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu

Inventing Anna – Shondaland/Netflix

The First Lady – Showtime Networks

The Tourist – All3Media International/HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – Aggregate Film/FX Network

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

No Time to Die – MGM Studios (WINNER)

CODA – Apple TV+

Drive My Car – Bitters End/Janus Films

Everything, Everywhere All at Once – A24

In the Heights – Warner Bros.

Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

House of Gucci – MGM Studios (WINNER)

Licorice Pizza – MGM/Focus Features

Last Night in Soho– Universal/Focus Features

The Northman – Universal/Focus Features

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial

Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown (WINNER)

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home

OHRA: Don’t Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes

Renault: Megane E-Tech

Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night

Outstanding Film Commission

Oklahoma Film & Music Office – Reservation Dogs (WINNER)

City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada – The Handmaid’s Tale

City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada – The Mayor of Kingstown

Hawaii Film Office – The White Lotus

Jamaica Promotions Corporation – No Time to Die

The Royal Film Commission, Jordan – Zara Man