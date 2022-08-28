‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Succession, Stranger Things, No Time To Die and House of Gucci were among the productions that were honored at the Location Managers Guild International’s ninth annual awards, Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios.
Succession, filmed in New York and Italy, topped the category for outstanding locations in a contemporary series. Stranger Things — shot in Atlanta, Albuquerque and Lithuania — received the award for a period series. No Time To Die — which was filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy — collected the trophy for a contemporary film; and House of Gucci, which included locations in around France, took the award for a period film.
The Oklahoma Film & Music Office was named outstanding film commission.
During the ceremony, Martin Scorsese received the Eva Money Award for his support of location professionals. The guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Panzarella (L.A. Confidential, Midnight Run).
Orlando Bloom accepted the Humanitarian Award for his spotlight on the plight of Ukrainian children amid the war and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
The Trailblazer Award was presented to Joanelle Romero, founder and president of Red Nation Celebration Institute, to honor the institute’s initiatives to promote inclusivity in the film industry and bring revenue to Native communities. Bird Singer Zion White performed an indigenous dance to celebrate Native culture.
The ceremony was hosted by Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon).
The complete list of winners follows.
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series
Succession – Season 3 – Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO (WINNER)
Atlanta – Season 3 – FX Productions/FX Network
Better Call Saul – Season 6 – High Bridge Productions/AMC
Reservation Dogs – Dive/FX Networks
Yellowstone – Season 4 – Paramount Network
Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series
Stranger Things – Season 4 – 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix (WINNER)
Bridgerton – Season 2 – Shondaland/ Netflix
Narcos: Mexico – Gaumont International Television/ Netflix
Pachinko – Media Res/ Apple TV+
SEE – Season 2 – Apple TV+
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series
Station Eleven – Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max (WINNER)
Dopesick – John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu
Inventing Anna – Shondaland/Netflix
The First Lady – Showtime Networks
The Tourist – All3Media International/HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven – Aggregate Film/FX Network
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film
No Time to Die – MGM Studios (WINNER)
CODA – Apple TV+
Drive My Car – Bitters End/Janus Films
Everything, Everywhere All at Once – A24
In the Heights – Warner Bros.
Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount Pictures
Outstanding Locations in a Period Film
House of Gucci – MGM Studios (WINNER)
Licorice Pizza – MGM/Focus Features
Last Night in Soho– Universal/Focus Features
The Northman – Universal/Focus Features
The Power of the Dog – Netflix
Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial
Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown (WINNER)
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home
OHRA: Don’t Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes
Renault: Megane E-Tech
Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night
Outstanding Film Commission
Oklahoma Film & Music Office – Reservation Dogs (WINNER)
City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada – The Handmaid’s Tale
City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada – The Mayor of Kingstown
Hawaii Film Office – The White Lotus
Jamaica Promotions Corporation – No Time to Die
The Royal Film Commission, Jordan – Zara Man
