Location Managers to Honor Red Nation Celebration Institute for Initiatives to Promote Inclusivity

RNCI will receive the guild's Trailblazer Award.

The Hollywood Sign in Hollywood, California.
The Red Nation Celebration Institute, whose efforts have included training Native Americans to be location professionals and tribal film liaisons, will receive the Trailblazer Award from the Location Managers Guild International at the 9th annual LMGI Awards.

During the ceremony,  Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios, the guild will honor the Institute’s “initiatives to promote inclusivity in the film industry and bring revenue to Native communities, to embrace their knowledge of and sensitivity to Native culture, and to make them invaluable assets to film productions and their own Native communities.”

Founder and president Joanelle Romero will accept the award on behalf of RNCI. Her mother was an actress in several Elvis films, and Joanelle Romero followed in her footsteps. She was cast as the lead role in George Harrison’s Powwow Highway and was the first Native filmmaker to be shortlisted for an Academy Award for American Holocaust: When It’s All Over I’ll Still Be Indian.

RNCI represents more than 570 Native Nations, supporting Native and Indigenous content creators through its streaming company Red Nation Television Network and Red Nation International Film Festival, including films directed by women through its Native Women in Film & Television in All Media.

“The Red Nation Celebration Institute has been working to eliminate the barriers of racism by creating systemic change through media and pop culture to eliminate Native American stereotypes,” said guild president and awards committee chair John Rakich. “Their vision for the future of cinema is one in which Native Indigenous perspectives are authentically pictured, recognized, and valued in a way that promotes strong authentic Native identities, economic outcomes, equity, and wellness for all Indigenous communities. We are delighted to honor them this year with the LMGI Trailblazer Award.”

