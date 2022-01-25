‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Animation Studio Locksmith Options ‘The Lunar Chronicles’

Following the release of its debut feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong, U.K.-based Locksmith Animation has optioned Marissa Meyer’s The Lunar Chronicles series of novels.

This includes Cinder (2012), Scarlet (2013), Cress (2014) and Winter (2015), published by Feiwel & Friends. The books are set in a futuristic world beset by a pandemic, where Earth and its former colony Luna exist in a state of unrest. The first book follows a teenage cyborg named Cinder, based on Cinderella. As the series continues, Cinder forges an alliance with Scarlet, a spaceship pilot; Cress, an imprisoned computer hacker; and Winter, a Lunar princess. Together, they must rise up against an evil queen.

“Marissa’s books successfully turn well-known fairy tales into an epic, modern saga that will be engaging and relevant to today’s audiences. We could not be more thrilled about collaborating with her on bringing her vision to life through animation,” said Locksmith co-founder and president of production Julie Lockhart in a released statement.

Ron’s Gone Wrong was released last October by 20th Century Studios and is currently long-listed for a BAFTA. Locksmith is currently in production on That Christmas, a holiday film based on the children’s book series by filmmaker Richard Curtis, and is developing an original musical comedy set up at Warner Bros.

Meyer was represented in the deal by CAA in association with Jill Grinberg Literary.