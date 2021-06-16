‘Loki’ Plays Homage to Denzel Washington’s ‘Fallen’

[This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.]

The latest episode of Loki dropped on Wednesday and it appears to feature a great moment of homage to the cult classic Denzel Washington thriller, Fallen.

In episode two the Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, their characters — Loki and Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius — discover where the fugitive variant killing TVA agents is hiding. And that is where a thrilling scene reminiscent of Fallen takes place.

Once Hiddleston’s Loki arrives at the store where the fugitive variant has set up an HQ, the fugitive variant uses her transference power, moving among the people in the store by touch as she torments Hiddleston’s Loki.

The moment is creepy and appears to be a direct homage to a similar moment in Fallen, the 1998 supernatural thriller, directed by Gregory Hoblit and starring Washington as detective John Hobbes. In the film, Hobbes is investigating occult murders when he discovers a demon named Azazel is possessing people by touch and through them, doing evil deeds.

There are two moments in Fallen in which the transference, similar to the Loki scene takes place, but it is the scene with Washington’s Hobbes that looks most like the scene from Loki. In that Fallen moment, Washington’s Hobbes has chased a possed person out into the crowded street where Azazel begins to move into the bodies of those around the detectives, warning him to back off.

Although it was not a box office success, the film, which also stars John Goodman, has gone on to come a beloved cult classic.

Loki director Kate Herron has said there will be many homages to other properties in the series. The Disney+ series airs Wednesdays.