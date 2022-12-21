‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Aftersun‘ Top London Critics’ Circle Nominations

Homegrown features lead the pack at the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle film awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s Venice-bowing dark tragicomedy set on the West coast of Ireland, goes into the next year’s awards with nine nominations, while Aftersun, Scottish director Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed directorial debut, lurks just behind with eight noms.

Announced Wednesday following votes by the 200-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization, the nominations saw both Banshees and Aftersun land nods for film of the year, director of the year and screenwriter of the year alongside two features from across the Atlantic: Todd Field’s provocative culture-war drama Tár and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s fantastical family portrait Everything Everywhere All at Once, both of which scored six nominations. Banshees — the follow-up to McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which trumped at the Circle’s 2018 awards — also snared nominations for all four of its principal stars, including Colin Farrell for actor of the year, while Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received supporting recognition.

“As always, our nominees stand out from others because our members actually see all of the films that are released each year,” says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section. “So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best of the movies we watched in 2022. And each year it’s great that we can highlight films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention.”

This year’s winners in all categories will be announced at London’s May Fair Hotel on 5th February 2023 — with the Circle returning to an in-person gathering after two years of virtual awards ceremonies due to pandemic precautions. Last year’s ceremony saw Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog take four awards, including film, director and actor of the year.

See the full list of nominations below.

Film Of The Year

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Foreign-Language Film Of The Year

Decision to Leave

EO

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Saint Omer

Documentary Of The Year All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream

The Attenborough Award:

British/Irish Film Of The Year

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder

Director Of The Year

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Screenwriter Of The Year

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Actress Of The Year

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Vicky Krieps – Corsage

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor Of The Year

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress Of The Year

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss – Tár

Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Supporting Actor Of The Year

Tom Burke – The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

British/Irish Actress Of The Year (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

British/Irish Actor Of The Year (for body of work)

Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

The Philip French Award:

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Young British/Irish Performer

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

British/Irish Short Film Of The Year

A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie

Groom – dir Leyla Coll-O’Reilly

Honesty – dir Roxy Rezvany

A Letter to Black Men – dir Kiosa Sukami

Scale – dir Joseph Pierce

Technical Achievement Award

Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting