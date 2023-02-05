×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Tár’ Named Film of the Year at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

'The Banshees of Inisherin' was also a big winner at the 2023 iteration of the annual event.

Cate Blanchett in 'Tár'
Cate Blanchett in 'Tár' Courtesy Everett Collection

Todd Field’s Tár claimed the top prize at the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night, where it was named film of the year. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett won actress of the year — the third time she has done so — and Field landed director of the year.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin was another big winner in London, winning five prizes, including the Attenborough award for British/Irish film of the year, screenwriter of the year, actor of the year for Colin Farrell, and both supporting actor and supporting actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. Another Irish title, The Quiet Girl, won foreign-language film of the year in a tie win alongside Park Chan-wook’s noir thriller Decision to Leave. Laura Poitras’ pointed Nan Goldin film All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was named documentary of the year.

Related Stories

Donald Glover and Taron Egerton
General News

SXSW Sets Donald Glover Show 'Swarm', Apple 'Tetris' Movie for Lineup

(L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Glen Powell at the 2023 AARP Awards
Movie News

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Named Best Picture

The ceremony was capped with the presentation of the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film to cinematic icon Michelle Yeoh, who was accompanied by her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Ke Huy Quan. Danny Boyle presented the honor at the end of the night.

Also in attendance were Florence Pugh and Bill Nighy, both named British/Irish actress and actor for their body of work in 2022. Pugh was reunited at the event with her The Wonder co-stars Tom Burke and Kíla Lord Cassidy. There was also a reunion for Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who played father and daughter in Aftersun. Corio won the young British/Irish performer award for her role, while Paul was on hand to accept writer-director Charlotte Wells’ Philip French Award for breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.

The technical achievement Award went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for animation and was collected by Gregory Mann, who voiced the title character. British/Irish short film of the year was Keeran Anwar Blessie’s A Fox in the Night.

The awards were chosen by the 200-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization.

See the full list of 2023 winners below.

FILM OF THE YEAR
Tár

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin)

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
All the Beauty and the Bloodshedlond

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
The Banshees of Inisherin

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko
Todd Field – Tár

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Nyman Libson Paul
Cate Blanchett – Tár

ACTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Wonder 

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work
Bill Nighy – Living

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER sponsored by MetFilm
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Frankie Corio – Aftersun

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro and Brian Leif Hansen, animation

DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Michelle Yeoh

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad