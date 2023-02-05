‘Tár’ Named Film of the Year at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Todd Field’s Tár claimed the top prize at the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night, where it was named film of the year. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett won actress of the year — the third time she has done so — and Field landed director of the year.
Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin was another big winner in London, winning five prizes, including the Attenborough award for British/Irish film of the year, screenwriter of the year, actor of the year for Colin Farrell, and both supporting actor and supporting actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. Another Irish title, The Quiet Girl, won foreign-language film of the year in a tie win alongside Park Chan-wook’s noir thriller Decision to Leave. Laura Poitras’ pointed Nan Goldin film All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was named documentary of the year.
Related Stories
The ceremony was capped with the presentation of the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film to cinematic icon Michelle Yeoh, who was accompanied by her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Ke Huy Quan. Danny Boyle presented the honor at the end of the night.
Also in attendance were Florence Pugh and Bill Nighy, both named British/Irish actress and actor for their body of work in 2022. Pugh was reunited at the event with her The Wonder co-stars Tom Burke and Kíla Lord Cassidy. There was also a reunion for Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who played father and daughter in Aftersun. Corio won the young British/Irish performer award for her role, while Paul was on hand to accept writer-director Charlotte Wells’ Philip French Award for breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.
The technical achievement Award went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for animation and was collected by Gregory Mann, who voiced the title character. British/Irish short film of the year was Keeran Anwar Blessie’s A Fox in the Night.
The awards were chosen by the 200-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization.
See the full list of 2023 winners below.
FILM OF THE YEAR
Tár
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin)
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
All the Beauty and the Bloodshedlond
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
The Banshees of Inisherin
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko
Todd Field – Tár
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Nyman Libson Paul
Cate Blanchett – Tár
ACTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Wonder
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work
Bill Nighy – Living
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER sponsored by MetFilm
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro and Brian Leif Hansen, animation
DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Michelle Yeoh
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Sally Field
Box Office: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Topples ‘Avatar 2’ With $14.2M, M. Night Shyamalan’s Lowest Opening
-
-
Universal Music Group
Paul McCartney’s Life After Beatles Breakup to Be Focus of New Documentary From Oscar Winner Morgan Neville
-
Heat Vision
Paul Rudd Calls Getting in Shape for ‘Quantumania’ “So Much Harder” Than for ‘Ant-Man 2’: “I Had Fallen Off”
-
-
Twilight Saga
Taylor Lautner on the Impact the ‘Twilight’ Fan’s Edward vs. Jacob Rivalry Had on Him: “It Was a Little Bizarre”