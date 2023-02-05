‘Tár’ Named Film of the Year at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Todd Field’s Tár claimed the top prize at the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night, where it was named film of the year. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett won actress of the year — the third time she has done so — and Field landed director of the year.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin was another big winner in London, winning five prizes, including the Attenborough award for British/Irish film of the year, screenwriter of the year, actor of the year for Colin Farrell, and both supporting actor and supporting actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. Another Irish title, The Quiet Girl, won foreign-language film of the year in a tie win alongside Park Chan-wook’s noir thriller Decision to Leave. Laura Poitras’ pointed Nan Goldin film All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was named documentary of the year.

The ceremony was capped with the presentation of the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film to cinematic icon Michelle Yeoh, who was accompanied by her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Ke Huy Quan. Danny Boyle presented the honor at the end of the night.

Also in attendance were Florence Pugh and Bill Nighy, both named British/Irish actress and actor for their body of work in 2022. Pugh was reunited at the event with her The Wonder co-stars Tom Burke and Kíla Lord Cassidy. There was also a reunion for Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who played father and daughter in Aftersun. Corio won the young British/Irish performer award for her role, while Paul was on hand to accept writer-director Charlotte Wells’ Philip French Award for breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.

The technical achievement Award went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for animation and was collected by Gregory Mann, who voiced the title character. British/Irish short film of the year was Keeran Anwar Blessie’s A Fox in the Night.

The awards were chosen by the 200-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization.

See the full list of 2023 winners below.

FILM OF THE YEAR

Tár

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin)

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

All the Beauty and the Bloodshedlond

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Banshees of Inisherin

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko

Todd Field – Tár

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Nyman Libson Paul

Cate Blanchett – Tár

ACTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Wonder

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work

Bill Nighy – Living

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER sponsored by MetFilm

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro and Brian Leif Hansen, animation

DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Michelle Yeoh