‘The Power of the Dog’ Named Best Film of 2021 By London Critics’ Circle

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog has been named film of the year at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The awards — as voted on by the 180-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization — gave Jane Campion’s Venice-bowing drama four honors, including director of the year, actor of the year (for Benedict Cumberbatch) and supporting actor of the year (for Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Meanwhile, Drive My Car nabbed two awards, and Andrew Garfield, perhaps making up for his BAFTA snub last week, was named British/Irish actor of the year.

See the full list of winners below.

FILM OF THE YEAR

The Power of the Dog

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Souvenir Part II

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Ruth Negga – Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mainstream

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rebecca Hall – Passing

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Play It Safe

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)