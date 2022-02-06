‘The Power of the Dog’ Named Best Film of 2021 By London Critics’ Circle

- Share this article on Facebook
The Power of the Dog has been named film of the year at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.
The awards — as voted on by the 180-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization — gave Jane Campion’s Venice-bowing drama four honors, including director of the year, actor of the year (for Benedict Cumberbatch) and supporting actor of the year (for Kodi Smit-McPhee).
Meanwhile, Drive My Car nabbed two awards, and Andrew Garfield, perhaps making up for his BAFTA snub last week, was named British/Irish actor of the year.
See the full list of winners below.
FILM OF THE YEAR
The Power of the Dog
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Drive My Car
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
The Souvenir Part II
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Ruth Negga – Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mainstream
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
Rebecca Hall – Passing
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
Play It Safe
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)
