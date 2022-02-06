×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘The Power of the Dog’ Named Best Film of 2021 By London Critics’ Circle

The film landed four awards — including best director, best actor and best supporting actor — while Andrew Garfield was named British/Irish actor of the year.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee in
Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog. Courtesy of NETFLIX

The Power of the Dog has been named film of the year at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The awards — as voted on by the 180-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization — gave Jane Campion’s Venice-bowing drama four honors, including director of the year, actor of the year (for Benedict Cumberbatch) and supporting actor of the year (for Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Meanwhile, Drive My Car nabbed two awards, and Andrew Garfield, perhaps making up for his BAFTA snub last week, was named British/Irish actor of the year.

See the full list of winners below.

FILM OF THE YEAR
The Power of the Dog

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Drive My Car

Related Stories

As in Heaven
Movie News

'As in Heaven' Wins Best Film at Goteborg Film Festival

Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog.
Movie News

Predicting This Year's Oscar Nominations Using Just Math

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
The Souvenir Part II

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Ruth Negga – Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mainstream

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised 

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
Rebecca Hall – Passing

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
Play It Safe

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad