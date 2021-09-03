London Film Festival Unveils 8 Competition Titles

The 65th BFI London Film Festival has unveiled the eight movies in its competition program, from which the winner of the best film award will be chosen.

The titles are Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, Harry Wootliff’s True Things, Belle from Mamoru Hosoda, Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco, Panah Panahi’s Hit the Road, Michel Franco’s Sundown and Lingui, The Sacred Bonds from Mahamat-Saleh Haroun.

“The 2021 nominated films showcase an incredible range of filmmaking talent from across the world,” organizers said on Friday. “11 countries are represented across the producers and co-producers. The films also represent thrilling thematic breadth – from a gentle social realist comedy with a potent political punch from Iran, to a Japanese animated reimagining of Beauty and the Beast for the virtual age, made by one of the world’s great anime artists.”

The festival’s competition award, whose winner will be announced on Sunday, Oct. 17, aims to honor “inspiring, inventive and distinctive global filmmaking.” Established in 2009 and first won by Jacques Audiard for A Prophet, recent winners include Sudabeh Mortezai’s Joy, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless, Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women and Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Chevalier.

Tricia Tuttle, the BFI London Film Festival director, said that with the competition “our aim is to present a curated program that showcases the breadth and richness of international cinema for our audiences.” She added: “Anyone new to the London Film Festival should consider Official Competition a big neon sign that is blinking: ‘enter here.’ This eight film selection is full of individual cinematic diamonds – each one unique and beautiful in its own way.”

The London festival will also bring back its Audience Award, which was won last year by Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, which went on to win the best international feature film honor at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The London festival, held in partnership with American Express, is set to run Oct. 6-Oct. 17.