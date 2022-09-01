London Film Festival Adds ‘The Whale,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘My Policeman,’ ‘Decision to Leave,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘The Son,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ to Lineup

The 2022 BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup.

Among the new titles added to the schedule are a number of big hitters that have already bowed in Cannes or are just about to have their world premieres in Venice.

Park Chan-wook’s Cannes best director winner Decision to Leave is among the newly-announced films getting a special gala screening, as is Noah Baumbach’s White Noise (which opened Venice on Wednesday night), Maria Schrader’s She Said, Florian Zeller’s The Son, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Chinonye Chukwu’ Till, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths.

Meanwhile, special presentations will be given to Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider, Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, Sally El Hoseini’s TIFF opener The Swimmers, Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, Richard Eyre’s Alan Bennett adaptation Allelujah, Lila Naugebauer’s Causeway, Patricio Guzmán’s My Imaginary Country, Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection, Ann Oren’s Piaffe and a 4K restoration of Gary Oldman’s Nil By Mouth. On the TV side, Hugo Blick’s The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, is screening.

The new additions join an already buzzy lineup that includes, the official competition selection, curtain opener Roald Dahl’s Mathilda the Musical and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will close the festival.

The BFI London Film Festival runs Oct. 5-16